Two goons with pistol arrested in Ambazari

Nagpur: Two goons were arrested by Ambazari Police after being found with a pistol with a magazine and live cartridge and a stolen Activa scooter during a search operation.

According to police, on Sunday at 2.35 am, the police chased the scooter and stopped it. The riders identified themselves as Chandresh alias Chandu Kisan Hatewar (38) and Navin alias Chintu Ravi Gulhane(25), both residents of Kalimata Mandir, Hilltop, Pandhrabodi.

When questioned about their vehicle, the two gave vague answers. Upon searching them and the vehicle, the police discovered a black pistol with a live cartridge in the magazine hidden in the dickey. The police also seized two mobile phones and an Activa scooter without registration number, with a total value of approximately Rs 1.02 lakh.

Hatewar had been externed for six months and returned to Nagpur around a month ago. Police said Gulhane also had several serious offences against him, including extortion.

Within the last month, Hatewar and Gulhane are known to have twice brandished firearms at different places to threaten their rivals. At Jaitala and again at Timki, Hatewar and Gulhane tried to intimidate their opponents with pistols. Sources from Ambazari police station said Gulhane and Hatewar had rivalries with several other goons at Pandhrabodi, from where they operate.

The Ambazari police team, led by Sub-Inspector Pathan Sheikh, had kept Gulhane and Hatewar under surveillance. They laid a trap near Ambazari bypass after receiving a tip-off regarding their arrival at some spot in the vicinity to meet an aide. The squad, under Senior Inspector Vivekananda Raut and Zonal DCP Rahul Madane, managed to nab the dreaded goons as they tried to flee the spot, sensing the presence of the police.

This is the second seizure of firearms by Nagpur police within a month. With Holi around the corner and when group clashes and assaults on rivals are common, the police have tightened surveillance in the city under Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal and Jt CP Nisar Tamboli. The Crime Branch has also started checking criminals with serious offences against them, informed DCP Rahul Maknikar.