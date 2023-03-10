Women’s Day Celebration -Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellbeing

On the occasion of Women’s Day, 8thMarch 2023, the Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellbeing(SCEW) and Department of Sports, Recreation and wellness (DSRW), has organizeda lecture on “Self Defence” at SSPAD seminar hall.The main objective of the lecture was to preparestudents for self-defence.International women’s day is global day celebrating the various achievements of women in various fields.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The Symbiosis School of planning, Architecture and Design, Nagpur planned lectures on the occasion of this special day to raise the awareness about the status and dignity of women amongst the students.

The session was conducted by Ms Diva Goyal, Student, SSPAD &Dr. Pawan Bisht (Assistant Director DSRW-SIU, Nagpur) where they focused on the need of self defense for women and shared his experience about the various situations that might affect the safety of individual and he also urged the audience to equipped themselves with few defense techniques which help them in protecting themselves in uncertain situations.

The basic techniques which required for the self-defense were demonstrated by the experts Ms. Diva Goyal and Mr. Aditya Menon (Students of SSPAD) who are professionally trained Karate experts. All the students were enthusiastically involved in learning the techniques and it was indeed a helpful session specially for females.

Around fifty students and five faculty members along with the Director, SSPAD attended the guest lecture.The session was organized throughSSPAD Event Committee under the guidance of Dr. NandiniKulkarni, Deputy Director, SSPAD, Nagpur.

