760 kilometers long Nagpur-Goa Expressway to cost Rs 86,300 crore: Fadanvis

Nagpur: The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis, has recently announced that the Technical and Financial Feasibility Report for the Nagpur-Goa Expressway, also known as the Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Highway, is currently being prepared.

This expressway will be a massive 760 kilometers long, stretching from Paonar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg district, and will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 86,300 crore to construct.

The Nagpur-Goa Expressway will connect various significant religious sites, including Mahur, Tuljapur, Kolhapur, Ambejogai ‘Shaktipeeth,’ two ‘Jyotirlinga’ at Aundha Nagnath and Parli Vaijnath, Takht Sachkhand Shrihajur Sahib Gurdwara at Nanded, Vitthal Rakhumai Temple at Pandharpur, Karanja Lad, Akkalkot, Gangapur, Narsobachi Wadi, and Audumbar.

It will pass through six districts, namely Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv, and provide a significant boost to the economy of Marathwada. Additionally, it will aid the development of Wardha and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg districts in other parts of Maharashtra.

