Nagpur cops raid Warehouse Club and Café for serving hookah to customers

Nagpur: The Crime Branch sleuths recently raided the Warehouse Club and Café, located near Mangalmurti Chowk, under Pratap Nagar Police, for serving hookah to its patrons. The café owner, Akash Yadav, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, has been booked in connection with the case.

According to police sources, they received a secret tip-off regarding the illegal hookah parlour being run at the Warehouse Club and Café. Following the tip-off, the police raided the café and seized valuables, including hookah pots and other items, worth Rs. 16,000.

