Women should leverage Govt schemes through SHGs to become self-reliant: Bawankule

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur and Amravati districts, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has urged women to take full advantage of various ambitious schemes of the Central and State governments through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to achieve self-reliance.

He made this statement while addressing the “Let’s Take a Big Leap” program, organized by the Kamptee Municipal Council under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), supported by the Central and Maharashtra State governments.

The event recently at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Kamptee, marked the inauguration of an urban livelihood centre (CLC), loan distribution for women SHGs, and the distribution of sewing machines and cheques to women beneficiaries. The inauguration was conducted by Minister Bawankule, who lit the ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes to the portraits of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Bharat Mata.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including industrialist Ajay Agarwal, former municipal vice-president Ajay Kadam, city BJP president Raj Hadoti, Rajesh Khandelwal, Ramji Sharma, Pratik Padole, Pramod Varnam, Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer Sachin Gosavi, Tehsildar Ganesh Jagdale, Chief Officer Sandeep Borkar, Pradeep Tambe, former municipal councilor Madhuri Gajbhiye, Vaishali Manawatkar, and Prashant Manawatkar.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bawankule stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the holistic development of the last person in society. The Maharashtra government, in line with this vision, is determined to empower women. He encouraged women to utilize government schemes to establish businesses such as ready-made garment units and other ventures that can generate employment. He assured that the state government would allocate substantial funds to support such initiatives.

During the event, Bawankule distributed sewing machines and financial aid cheques to 125 women from self-help groups. A large number of women attended the program.

