Nagpur riots: Cops scan 70 seized phones to dig out secrets, identify instigators

Nagpur: In a bid to uncover the full extent of the recent riots, Nagpur Cyber Police are meticulously analyzing deleted chats from nearly 70 confiscated mobile phones, including those belonging to the alleged mastermind, Fahim Khan. Investigators are working to trace digital footprints, identify key instigators, and expose the networks involved.

On Monday, the crackdown widened with the arrest of two more individuals, including a young social media influencer. So far, law enforcement has taken action against approximately 117 individuals, with 92 formally arrested. The seized phones — collected from various police stations and crime branch units — are undergoing thorough scrutiny by cyber experts to map communication patterns and content.

Authorities are particularly focused on the devices of Khan and his mentor, Mohd Hamid Engineer. Investigators have reportedly discovered conversations detailing how the community was incited to violence, with discussions even touching upon direct attacks on law enforcement. “We are investigating possible interstate and international links, as well as identifying the key figures who orchestrated the unrest,” an official stated.

Preliminary findings suggest rioters motivated and encouraged each other through social media, sharing morphed videos depicting radical groups burning effigies of Aurangzeb and calling for the removal of his tomb from Maharashtra. Law enforcement officials believe these digital interactions played a crucial role in escalating tensions on the ground.

With deleted messages now being retrieved and phone records under analysis, authorities expect to unveil critical details about the riots. Sources indicate that as police action intensified, several accused — including Khan — began systematically erasing chats and messages from their devices in an attempt to cover their tracks. Despite this, officers used manual intelligence, CCTV surveillance, and video footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Cyber police remain confident that the forensic analysis of seized phones will expose hidden networks and provide crucial leads into the deeper conspiracy behind the violence. The investigation is ongoing.

