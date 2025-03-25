Two alternative sites identified for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gondia: Bawankule

Advertisement



Mumbai: The proposal for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) in Gondia district initially required five acres of land, but a demand has been made for 10 acres. Since such a large tract of land is unavailable near the city, efforts are underway to identify alternative locations, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Bawankule informed the Legislative Council.

Bawankule was responding to a question raised by MLC Abhijit Wanjari regarding the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gondia.

He stated that while five acres of land is not available near Gondia city, two alternative plots have been identified. These include 4.15 hectares and 1.41 hectares of land in Mouza Fulchur. Since these lands fall under a zudpi jungle area, the government is exploring options to secure the necessary permissions for their use.

A survey by the Revenue Department confirmed that no suitable land is available near the city. Therefore, the government is considering whether land from the zudpi jungle area can be allocated for the school.

The Maharashtra Government has submitted its final proposal regarding the use of zudpi jungle land to the Supreme Court and expects to receive approval soon. Once permission is granted, one of the two identified plots near Gondia city can be finalized for the Kendriya Vidyalaya, he said.

