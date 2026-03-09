Women Achievers Felicitated at Grand International Women’s Day Event at India Peace Centre

Advertisement

Nagpur: The India Peace Centre organised the Women Achiever Award Ceremony 2026, a special event dedicated to recognising the contributions of women who have made a meaningful impact in society through their work, leadership, and service. The programme brought together social workers, educators, professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders in a celebration of women’s achievements and empowerment.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Surbhi Shirpurkar, Senior Journalist and National News Anchor at News18 India, and Guests of Honour Mrs. Alice Joe Paul, Nargis Chimthanawala, and Putri Adelia Datu Manaek Sampebua.

The programme began with opening remarks by Angeleous Michael, Director of India Peace Centre, who welcomed the participants and spoke about the importance of recognising individuals who work quietly yet powerfully for the betterment of society. Kasta Dip, former Director of India Peace Centre, also addressed the gathering and emphasised the role of community initiatives in promoting harmony, dignity and social progress.

The ceremony was conducted gracefully by RJ Tejal, who anchored the programme with warmth and energy, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere throughout the evening.

Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, Trustee and Treasurer of India Peace Centre, addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of celebrating women’s achievements. Referring to India’s civilisational values, he quoted the well-known Sanskrit verse:

“यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते रमन्ते तत्र देवताः।”

He noted that societies flourish when women are respected and empowered, and that every woman’s success strengthens families, communities and the nation. Dr Rawal congratulated the awardees and remarked that each of them carried an inspiring journey of perseverance and service. He observed that while time constraints did not allow the audience to hear every individual story, each awardee represented a remarkable narrative that deserved to be heard and celebrated in the future.

Chief Guest Surbhi Shirpurkar, an accomplished journalist and national news anchor associated with News18 India and formerly with ABP News, spoke about the importance of responsible journalism and the power of women’s voices in shaping public discourse. A recipient of several honours, including the Bharat Gaurav Samman and Nagpur Global Icon Award, she encouraged women to pursue their aspirations with courage and integrity while remaining rooted in compassion and social responsibility.

Mrs Alice Joe Paul, former senior executive of Air India who served in several leadership roles, including Station Manager in Dubai, Nagpur and Goa and Country Manager in Sri Lanka, shared insights from her long professional journey. She spoke about perseverance, leadership and the importance of discipline and dedication in achieving excellence.

Nargis Chimthanawala, Head of the English Department at Edify School and an experienced teacher of English and Economics, highlighted the transformative role of education in empowering young minds. She emphasised that teachers have a unique responsibility to nurture confidence and creativity among students, especially young girls.

Putri Adelia Datu Manaek Sampebua, a theology student from Makassar, Indonesia belonging to the Toraja Church, shared her experience of coming to India to study interfaith dialogue and cultural harmony through the Henry Martyn Institute. Currently undertaking an internship with the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), she spoke about the value of learning from different cultures and building mutual respect among diverse communities.

The Women Achiever Awards were presented to women who have made notable contributions across a wide range of fields including education, social service, healthcare, entrepreneurship, arts, community development, professional excellence and humanitarian work. The awardees collectively represent individuals who have demonstrated dedication, leadership and compassion in their respective spheres while contributing positively to society.

The awardees honoured during the ceremony were:

Dr. Kavita Ghugal, Rupinder Kaur Nanda, Jyoti Varier, Monika Gedam, Dolly Valecha, Baljeet Kaur, Dr. Shanoor K Mirza, Milli Pandey Vikamshi, Minal Arunrao Tajnekar, Reema Diwan Chadha, Nidhi Bawashe, Mrs. Alefia Master, Dr Naznin M.A Chimthanawala, Aashu Mandeep Ratra, Apneet Bedi, Madhura Sagar Jugade, Dr. Manisha Puranik, Monicca C Dixit, Charu Baheti, CA Premlata Saboo, Neelam Gaikwad, Ar. Pragya Gupta, Piyali Kanabar, Dr Afsana Badar, Dr Jyotimani Rocque, Vandana Mankar, Mrs Tilottama Ingle Suryawanshi, Rashmi Singh, Swati Sani, Atya Atul Kapley, Jyoti Samuel Singh, Dr Priyanka Singh, Mradulata Chouharia, Sneha Rathi, Opinder Kaur Bhasin, Ekta Bhaiya, Amie Madekar, Rinku Darshan Singh Jassal, Sadaf Merchant, Shraddha Ashok Deshpande, Ms Harmeet Kaur Lamba, Ishvinder Kaur, Anu V Bhasin, Nirmala Meshram, Estella Rakesh Pilley, Rashmeet Kaur Marwah, Nandini Menjoge, Mrs Shefali Dudhbade, Sangeetha Mahajan, Bilquis Abbasi, Priya Jurmania, Pushpa Rathi, Farzin Malak, Dr Manpreet Uppal, Pratishruti Singh Agarwal, Jaymala Mukesh Sukhdeve, Sonal Hukumchand Bisen, Rinku Matharu and Simi Rawal.

Their contributions collectively reflected the spirit of service, resilience and commitment that defines meaningful leadership in society.

The event was jointly organised with the support of Manzil Trust and Savings Dreams Foundation, who served as co-hosts for the Women’s Day celebrations. Both organisations have been actively engaged in initiatives aimed at community welfare, empowerment and social development. Their collaboration with the India Peace Centre reflected a shared commitment to recognising and encouraging individuals who contribute positively to society.

The Manzil Trust team also played an important role in the hospitality arrangements, thoughtfully preparing and serving snacks for all the guests and participants, adding warmth and a spirit of fellowship to the evening.

The programme was generously sponsored by Nagpur Furniture Works, a well-known enterprise that has been serving the community for decades. Their support helped make the event possible and demonstrated the importance of businesses participating in social initiatives that celebrate service, leadership and community contribution.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Alefia Master, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, special guests, awardees, organisers and all participants for making the event a memorable celebration of women’s achievements.

The evening ended on a note of inspiration, reaffirming the message that empowering women is essential for building a compassionate, progressive and peaceful society.

