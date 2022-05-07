Woman’s body found near Vena riverbank in Hingna

Advertisement

Nagpur: A body of an unidentified woman was found at the bank of Vena River in Kotewadan (Gumgaon) village area here, on Saturday morning. The incident was reported under jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station.

According to police sources, some locals reportedly sighted the body of a woman who then alerted the Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Hingna Police rushed to the spot. Cops have sent body for autopsy, only after which the exact reason behind her death could be determined.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of accidental death and are scanning the missing complaints lodged in the nearby police stations to determine the identity of the deceased.

