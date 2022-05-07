High profile defaulters: Top politicos, others owe MSEDCL Rs 1.27 crore

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid the worst power crisis being faced by Maharashtra, about 372 top politicians and other high profile consumers figure in the list of MSEDCL defaulters who owe Rs 1.27 crore to the power utility company. The defaulting consumers include many ministers, MPs, MLAs, their family members and organizations from all parties, according to reports.

The reports said that the list of defaulters released by the MSEDCL is going viral on social media. Some of the big names on the list include Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Union Ministers Narayan Rane and Raosaheb Danve, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s family, former Minister Anil Deshmukh, MPs Bhavna Gawali, Imtiaz Jaleel and Rajni Satav, MPCC President Nana Patole’s wife, former Speaker Haribhau Bagde, MLAs Mohan Mate, Ashish Jaiswal, Ravi Rana, Tekchand Sawarkar, MLC Nago Ganar and others. The arrears included those using power for residential, commercial, agriculture and public services.

The reports further said that the Deputy CM Pawar has not paid two bills amounting to Rs 23,285 for his commercial metres in Hadapsar in 2020 and 2021. Union MSME Minister Rane has an outstanding of Rs 2,004 since 1987 for his agriculture metres in Panvel while BJP Minister of State for Railways Danve has Rs 70,483 arrears towards three bills of 2007, 2009 and 2013. Health Minister Tope has an unpaid bill of Rs 341 since 2009 and his wife has an outstanding of Rs 19,115 from 2014 along with other relatives. Senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has an outstanding of Rs 11,000 since 2011.

The Sakoli MLA Nanabhau Patole’s wife has unpaid bills of Rs 2.22 lakh from Bhandara from June 2008. Ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had not paid two bills of Rs 1,11,892 and Rs 12,27,751 since March 31, 1997. Independent MLA from Ramtek Ashish Jaiswal has Rs 3.1 lakh in unpaid bills since 1997 and 2016.