Nagpur contractor duped of Rs 30 lakh by tar dealer from Thane

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police on Friday booked a tar and bitumen supplier for defrauding a road contractor to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

Identified as Darshan Bhaskar Mehta (27), the accused is a resident of 7/C, Cosmos Road, Thane. The complainant Contractor Gulshan Rajendra Shivhare (35), a resident of Plot No 373, Tekdi Line, Sitabuldi, had placed an order with MJJ Industries for supply of 500 tonnes of tar between April 1, 2022 and April 9, 2022. Shivhare had deposited Rs 30 lakh in the account of accused MJJ Industries owner Darshan Mehra through RTGS. However, Mehta neither supplied the tar to Shivhare nor returned money to him.

Advertisement

Following Shivhare’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code against accused Mehta. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement