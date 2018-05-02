Woman, youth robbed of gold chain in Beltarodi, Dhantoli

Nagpur: In two cases of chain snatching reported under Beltarodi and Dhantoli police station, a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old youth respectively, were relieved of gold chain by some unidentified bike-borne men on Thursday night. Cops have registered an offence under Section 392 of the IPC in both the cases.

In first incident, Pallavi Shende (30), a resident of 62/2, Swaroopnagar, near Sanchayani Prestige was riding pillion on a moped with her spouse Amol and two-year-old child on Thursday night. At around 10.15pm when their moped reached Shrinagar Chowk to Rajeev Nagar Chowk flyover, some unidentified bike-born reportedly approached them and snatched away girl gold chain worth Rs 20,000. Though Amol tried to chase down the robber, but he managed to zoom away.

Based on the complaint filed by Pallavi, Beltarodi police have registered and offence and started the probe.

In similar circumstances, a 25-year-old youth was robbed of gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh near FCI godown while he was returning from Sai Mandir under Dhantoli police.

In his compliant, Himanshu Sanjeev Sahu, a resident of Reshimbagh told Dhantoli police that, he had gone to Sai Mandir owing to Thursday. After paying tribute, he left for home. At around 10 pm, when he was crossing FCI godown near Shiv Mandir under Dhantoli police, some unidentified miscreant aged between 20 and 30 approached him on his Pulser 220 and snatched away his gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh.

Following the complaint lodged by Himanshu, Dhantoli police have registered an offence and launched manhunt of the accused driver.