Ex live-in partner dupes girl, threatens to kill her family

Nagpur: In an appalling incident, a Mankapur based girl was given threat of eliminating her parents by her former live-in partner. The accused Ketansingh Tukaram Patil, a resident of Bastarwadi, Taluka Kagal, Dist Kolhapur also threatened the survivor to defame her by making her private pictures public and duped her of a laptop and moped collectively of Rs 50,000.

In her complaint a 26-year-old survivor told Mankapur police that, she was in live-in relationship with Ketan from 2015. However, annoyed of Ketan’s behavior and continues torture, the survivor ended her relationship with him in March this year and got back to Nagpur. When the victim had asked Ketan to return her Dell laptop and moped, he got furious. Subsequently, Ketan started sending obscene texts to survivor’s phone. He also reportedly threatened to kill survivor’s family and also to defame her by posting her private pictures on social media.

Following the complaint lodged by the 26-year-old survivor, cops have booked accused Ketan under Sections 406, 420, 354 (D) of the IPC read with 67, 67 (A) IT Act 2000.