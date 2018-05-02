Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda

Nagpur: Vathoda police have booked a woman and two men on the charges of abetting suicide of a 24-year old man over a petty issue.

A resident of Plot No. 102, Prajapati Nagar, Vathoda, Shubham Ramaji Ramteke (24) had ended his life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet at his residence on February 1, 2020 morning. At that time police had registered a case of accidental death and launched investigation.

During the probe, cops came to know that a qurrel had erupted between the deceased Shubham and his tenant Mona Mishra over throwing of water on January 31, 2020. Subsequently, the accused Mona Mishra with the help of two unidentified men had thrashed Shubham severely. The beating at the hands of Mona Mishra and the two men depressed Shubham so much that he decided to take extreme step. He ended his life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet at his residence around 7 am on February 1, 2020.

Vathoda Woam PSI A L Waghmare, based on the probe report and a complaint lodged by Ramaji Tansaram Ramteke (55), booked the accused Mona Mishra and two unidentified men under Sections 306, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.