Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda

    Nagpur: Vathoda police have booked a woman and two men on the charges of abetting suicide of a 24-year old man over a petty issue.

    A resident of Plot No. 102, Prajapati Nagar, Vathoda, Shubham Ramaji Ramteke (24) had ended his life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet at his residence on February 1, 2020 morning. At that time police had registered a case of accidental death and launched investigation.

    During the probe, cops came to know that a qurrel had erupted between the deceased Shubham and his tenant Mona Mishra over throwing of water on January 31, 2020. Subsequently, the accused Mona Mishra with the help of two unidentified men had thrashed Shubham severely. The beating at the hands of Mona Mishra and the two men depressed Shubham so much that he decided to take extreme step. He ended his life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet at his residence around 7 am on February 1, 2020.

    Vathoda Woam PSI A L Waghmare, based on the probe report and a complaint lodged by Ramaji Tansaram Ramteke (55), booked the accused Mona Mishra and two unidentified men under Sections 306, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

    Happening Nagpur
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    गरंडा येथे दहावी,बारावीतील यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचा गौरव
    गरंडा येथे दहावी,बारावीतील यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचा गौरव
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः पर्चों से पिपरिया और रामाटोला में मची दहशत
    गोंदियाः पर्चों से पिपरिया और रामाटोला में मची दहशत
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    Trending News
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, BJP Betters 2015 Tally; Congress Congratulates Kejriwal
    Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, BJP Betters 2015 Tally; Congress Congratulates Kejriwal
    Featured News
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Trending In Nagpur
    Job seeker duped of Rs 67,500 in Nandanvan
    Job seeker duped of Rs 67,500 in Nandanvan
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Drama in police custody: Youth tries to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar
    Drama in police custody: Youth tries to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar
    Two city buses catch fire in Hingna depot, gutted
    Two city buses catch fire in Hingna depot, gutted
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Mid day meal glitch : NMC awaits report to action against BJP leader Roopa Rai’s SHG
    Mid day meal glitch : NMC awaits report to action against BJP leader Roopa Rai’s SHG
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145