Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon

Nagpur: A teenage girl and a married woman committed suicide in Hudkeshwar and Sonegaon police jurisdictions on Monday, February 10. The reasons behind the girl and woman taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

Snehal Bandu Sonule (19), resident of Plot No. 180, Vaishnavi Nagar, Huskeshwar, ended her life by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of odhni at her residence between 5 and 5.30 pm on Monday. No suicide note was found by cops. The exact reason behind Snehal taking the extreme step could not be verified immediately.

Hudkeshwar Assistant PSI Narendra Giri, based on the information provided by Samiksha Bandu Sonule (16), younger sibling of the deceased, registered a case of accidental death and launched a thorough probe into the suicide.

In the other incident, Roshani Kishore Kumre (26), resident of Plot No. 45C, Jaiprakash Nagar, tenant of Ramesh Kotkar, committed suicide by hanging to ceiling fan with the help of odhni at her residence around 10 pm on Monday. The reason behind Roshani taking the extreme step could not be ascertained as yet.

Sonegaon police constable Ishwar, based on information provided by Kishore Ramdas Kumre (31), husband of deceased, has registered a case of accidental death and investigationg the matter further.