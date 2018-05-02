Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Lt Governor dissolves Delhi Assembly

    Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly. An official said. “Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 11.”

    A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come. With the early trends suggesting a third term for the AAP in Delhi, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said by giving a “massive mandate”, people of the national capital have said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. Despite the BJP using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, the “son of Delhi” won, he said.

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats while the BJP on 13, according to Election Commission. “The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi from (for) giving AAP such a massive mandate,” Singh said in a tweet.

    The AAP leader was referring to remarks made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally. Verma had called Kejriwal a “terrorist” over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

    “Despite BJP leaders putting all their force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and people of Delhi have voted for development and progress,” said Singh, referring to Kejriwal. Singh was addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

    Happening Nagpur
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 194th Spot
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    गरंडा येथे दहावी,बारावीतील यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचा गौरव
    गरंडा येथे दहावी,बारावीतील यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचा गौरव
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः पर्चों से पिपरिया और रामाटोला में मची दहशत
    गोंदियाः पर्चों से पिपरिया और रामाटोला में मची दहशत
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    Trending News
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, BJP Betters 2015 Tally; Congress Congratulates Kejriwal
    Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, BJP Betters 2015 Tally; Congress Congratulates Kejriwal
    Featured News
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Atishi Marlena leads
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    Teenage girl, married woman end life in Hudkeshwar, Sonegaon
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    महा-मेट्रो मिहान मॅराथाॅन – 2020 का ‘ रन फाॅर डेव्हलपमेंट ‘ का आयोजन
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Drama in police custody: Youth tries to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar
    Drama in police custody: Youth tries to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar
    Two city buses catch fire in Hingna depot, gutted
    Two city buses catch fire in Hingna depot, gutted
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Nagpur traders react as 24 carat jewellery to go off stores by Jan 2021
    Mid day meal glitch : NMC awaits report to action against BJP leader Roopa Rai’s SHG
    Mid day meal glitch : NMC awaits report to action against BJP leader Roopa Rai’s SHG
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    तक्रार निवारणासाठी आता ‘हॅलो महापौर ॲप’
    मनपाच्या प्रत्येक झोनमध्ये स्वतंत्र फवारणी गाडी
    मनपाच्या प्रत्येक झोनमध्ये स्वतंत्र फवारणी गाडी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145