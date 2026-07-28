Woman Threatened With Knife Inside Home in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Nagpur’s Kapil Nagar area, where a 25-year-old woman alleged that a man unlawfully entered her home, followed her to the bathroom, behaved obscenely, and threatened to kill her with a knife after she resisted. Police have arrested one accused, while the main suspect remains absconding.

According to police, the woman, who runs a grocery shop near her residence, was inside the bathroom when the main accused, identified as Arif Ali, allegedly entered the house without permission and followed her to the bathroom door, where he allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour.

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When the woman resisted, the accused allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill her. Hearing her screams, local residents began gathering outside the house.

Police said the accused’s associate, Pramod Meshram, then arrived at the scene, allegedly abused the woman from outside the house and threatened her with serious consequences if she approached the police. Both accused fled before police arrived.

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Based on the woman’s complaint, Kapil Nagar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, Pramod Meshram was arrested, while the main accused, Arif Ali, remains absconding. Police are continuing efforts to trace and arrest him.

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