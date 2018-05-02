Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 10th, 2019

Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli

Nagpur: An unidentified woman stole a man’s bag containing cash Rs 42,500 from Reception Counter of Care Hospital, Dhantoli, on Wednesday night. The act the con woman has been captured by CCTV camera at the hospital. Sitabuldi police are searching for the woman burglar.

A native of Ward No. 4, Chandrapur, Shrikant Bhaurao Sontakke (31) had come to Nagpur to visit his brother-in-law who is admitted to Care Hospital in Dhantoli. On Wednesday around 8.15 pm, Shrikant went to the Care Hospital and kept his bag containing cash Rs 42,500 at Reception Counter. He then went to ICU Ward to see his brother-in-law. However, when Shrikant returned to Reception Counter, he found his bag missing. The CCTV footage at the hospital revealed an unidentified woman, aged 30, lifting the bag.

Sitabuldi PSI Surkar, based on a complaint lodged by Shrikant Sontakke, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search for the woman burglar captured by CCTV camera at Care Hospital.

