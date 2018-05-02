Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked

Nagpur: Sadar police have booked a restaurant manager on the charges of raping 21-year old girl who worked as waiter in the hotel. The accused manager exploited the girl sexually between December 2018 and September 2019 on the pretext of tying nuptial knot with her. The accused also took Rs 1.25 lakh cash from the victim and threatened to thrash her if she demanded money back.

The 21-year old victim, resident of Sadar area, works as waiter in Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant, opposite Moil Office, Chhaoni Road, Sadar. The accused Manager Azhar Ali Arman Ali (24) lured the girl with marriage promise and abused her sexually between December 2018 and September 2019. The accused also usurped Rs 1.25 lakh cash from the victim and threatened to thrash her if she demanded money back.

Sadar API Shelke, acting on the complaint lodged by the victim, booked the accused Manager Azhar Ali Arman Ali under Sections 376, 420, 417, 504, 506 of the IPC. Cops have launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

