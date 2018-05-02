Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh

Nagpur: Driver of MIDC-based Murli Agro Company cheated the company to the tune of Rs 7.13 lakh by lifting diesel from Indian Oil pump with the help of stolen voucher book. The accused driver and his accomplices have been booked in this connection.

The accused, Santosh Kumar Dubey was working as driver in Murli Agro Company situated at Plot No. N23, Electronics Zone Square, MIDC. The accused, with the intention cheating the company, stole diesel voucher book from office. Later, between September 1, 2010 and October 4, 2019, the accused driver Santosh Dubey himself signed the voucher book and lifted total 6400 litre diesel worth Rs 7.13 lakh from Indian Oil pump, Hingna Naka, fraudulently. Santosh indulged in the cheating with the help of his accomplices.

MIDC police constable, based on a complaint lodged by Rahul Namdeo Borkar (28), resident of Sant Gadge Nagar, MIDC, registered a case against the accused Santosh Dubey under Sections 420, 408 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.