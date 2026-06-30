Advertisement

Nagpur: A 33-year-old woman share broker was allegedly cheated of Rs 60 lakh in a land transaction after two men failed to execute the sale deeds of eight plots despite receiving the full payment. Based on her complaint, Koradi Police have registered a case of cheating against the accused.

According to the police, the complainant, Vidyavati Singh (33), a resident of Godhani, works as a share trader. She had entered into an agreement to purchase eight plots in the Geetanjali Housing Society layout at Mouza Godhani for a total consideration of Rs 60 lakh.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused have been identified as Nawab Mohsim Khan (38), a resident of Gandhibagh, and Altaf Akram Khan (32) of Jafar Nagar.

Police said the alleged fraud took place between April 1, 2022, and October 23, 2024. As per the complaint, the victim paid the entire amount through cash, cheques and online transfers for the purchase of the eight plots, including three 1,200 sq ft plots bearing Nos. 14, 15 and 16.

Advertisement

However, despite receiving the full payment, the accused allegedly kept postponing the registration of the plots. Repeated requests by the complainant reportedly yielded no result, leading to a dispute between the parties.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Koradi Police found prima facie evidence supporting the complaint and registered a case of cheating against both accused. No arrests had been made so far. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×