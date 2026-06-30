Advertisement

Nagpur: A suspicion of an alleged extramarital relationship allegedly triggered a violent attack in Nagpur’s Sakkardara area, where a woman was assaulted with an iron rod and her 20-year-old daughter was beaten while trying to rescue her. The accused also allegedly vandalised the family’s house and threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot.

Sakkardara Police have registered a case against Gajanan Khurpude (35), Manisha Gajanan Khurpude (32), and Sushma Roshan Khurpude (28) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the victim’s husband is employed with a private company, while the woman runs Zumba classes from her residence. The accused, who live in the same neighbourhood, allegedly suspected that the victim was having an affair with Manisha Khurpude’s husband, leading to frequent disputes between the two families.

Police said the incident occurred at around 8 am on June 27, when Manisha and Sushma allegedly confronted the victim, abused her and began assaulting her. During the altercation, Gajanan Khurpude allegedly picked up an iron rod lying outside the house and struck the woman on her shoulder, leaving her seriously injured.

Advertisement

Hearing her mother’s cries for help, the victim’s 20-year-old daughter rushed to intervene but was also allegedly assaulted. The accused allegedly kicked her in the abdomen before turning their attention to the house, where they smashed window panes and allegedly threatened to kill the entire family.

The injured woman immediately contacted the police by dialling 112. After receiving medical treatment, she lodged a complaint at Sakkardara Police Station.

Based on her statement, police have registered an FIR against all three accused and launched an investigation. Officers are also probing the exact circumstances and motive behind the assault.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×