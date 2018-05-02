Woman robbed while travelling in ST bus in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: A middle aged woman travelling in ST bus was robbed of cash and gold mangalsutra in Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon.

A native of Hinganghat, Chhaya Shrawan Maske (55), boarded an ST bus at Chhatrapati Square around 2.30 pm. At the same time, 2-3 unidentified women had also boarded the same bus. When the bus conductor asked Chhaya for a ticket, she was shocked to find cash Rs 510 and her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 32,000 missing from her purse. The three unidentified women who boarded the bus along with Chhaya stole the cash and gold mangalsutra slyly and disembarked the bus midway.

Pratap Nagar PSI Kursunge, based on Chhaya’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and searching for the three accused women.