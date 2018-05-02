    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 18th, 2021
    Nationwide IMA protests today

    This is what India’s frontline workers also seek, which most governments have not addressed. Training is important, but protecting doctors, nurses, hospital staff, from attacks by irate patients, is equally important. And yes, against the quackery of self-ordained seers.

    The Indian Medical Association staff and doctors are protesting at the IMA office in Hyderabad. The Association is conducting a nationwide protest today, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence.

