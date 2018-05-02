Collection agent robbed by 3 goons at knife point in Wathoda

Nagpur: A collection agent working for a sales company was robbed by three bike-borne goons at knife point in Wathoda police area on Thursday afternoon. Cops are searching for the three unidentified accused.

The complainant, Manoj Fakirchand Mondekar (32), resident of Rani Durgawati Square, Yashodhara Nagar, works as collection agent for Rajesh Sales Company. On Thursday, around 1.45 pm, Manoj was collecting the dues from the company’s customers.

During the same time, three goons riding on a Pulsar bike accosted him near Sulabh Shauchalaya on Chandmari Cement Road on the pretext of an address. However, even before Manoj could react, the goons whipped out a knife and snatched Rs 70,500 from Manoj who had collected it from customers.

Wathoda police constable Nasre, based on Manoj’s complaint, booked the three unidentified robbers under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.