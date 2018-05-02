Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants robbed a 26-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash collectively of Rs 95,000 while travelling in a crowded Star Bus in Sitabuldi on Thursday.

According to police, complainant Vrushali Sanjay Jaitgude, a resident of Wanadongri along with her mother-in-law had gone to Paoni.

On Thursday night the duo got back to city and boarded a Star Bus from Mor Bhavan at around 7 pm. In the meantime, when Vrushali checked money in the purse to buy tickets, she was taken aback as the purse containing valuables and cash to the tune of Rs 95,000 was missing. Subsequently, she rushed to Sitabuldi police and filed a complaint against the unidentified robbers.

Police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.