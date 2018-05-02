Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Potholes on a road claimed life of a young man in Beltarodi police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has not been identified as yet.

The unidentified 28-year old man was riding Honda Delux motorcycle (MH-33/S 1172) and was going on Jabalpur-Hyderabad Road around 4 pm on Thursday. Midway near village Velahari in Beltarodi police jurisdiction, his bike skidded off due to a pothole and he fell on the road. Precisely at the same time, a speeding vehicle was coming from behind and it ran over the man. The man was injured critically and died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him.

Beltarodi police constable Prabhu Khonde, based on a report submitted by police sepoy Manoj Shahu, booked the driver of unidentified vehicle under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.