Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants sneaked into a New Colony Chhaoni Sadar based house on Thursday night and decamped with cash Rs 25,000 besides gold and sliver ornaments kept in the almirah collectively to the tune of Rs 8.20 lakh. Interestingly, the family was sleeping in the house when the theft occurred.

In his complaint, Suresh Poddumal Chandani (53), resident of Plot. No. 5, New Colony Chhaoni, Sadar told police that, he along his family members went to sleep on Wednesday night. Around 7 am the next day, some unidentified miscreants sneaked into the house through widow. The goons then fled with cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 8.20 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by Chandani, Sadar police registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation.