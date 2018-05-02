Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019

Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants sneaked into a New Colony Chhaoni Sadar based house on Thursday night and decamped with cash Rs 25,000 besides gold and sliver ornaments kept in the almirah collectively to the tune of Rs 8.20 lakh. Interestingly, the family was sleeping in the house when the theft occurred.

In his complaint, Suresh Poddumal Chandani (53), resident of Plot. No. 5, New Colony Chhaoni, Sadar told police that, he along his family members went to sleep on Wednesday night. Around 7 am the next day, some unidentified miscreants sneaked into the house through widow. The goons then fled with cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 8.20 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by Chandani, Sadar police registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Maharashtra News
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
Hindi News
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
Trending News
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Featured News
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Trending In Nagpur
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145