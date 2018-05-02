Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 5th, 2020

    Woman robbed of Rs 50,000 while marketing in Gandhibagh

    Robbery

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: A woman was robbed of Rs 50000 cash while marketing in Gandhibagh area here on Wednesday afternoon.

    A resident of Devri Sawangi, Hingna, Sakila Bano Arif Sayyed (50) boarded an auto and came to Tin Nal Square, Gandhibagh, for purchasing household goods and clothes. After reaching Namaskar Sari Centre, Sakila gave auto fare and entered the shop. As she opened her handbag, she found Rs 50,000 cash missing.

    Either the money was stolen in the auto or some miscreants diverted her attention while she was paying auto fare and slyly removed the money.

    Tehsil Woman PSI Puri has registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and is searching for the accused thief.

