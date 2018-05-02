Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 5th, 2020

    NVCC demands glitches-free GST portal

    Nagpur: A delegation of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), one of the apex body of traders in the region with 13 lakh membership, met H R Bhimashankar, Chief Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur, and submitted a memorandum demanding removal of glitches in the GST portal.

    The NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia said that the traders continue to grapple with technological issues on the portal. “The GST portal can used by 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh users through different modes simultaneiously. But still a message is flashed by the system saying, “Dear Tax Payer 1,50,000 tax payers have already submitted their returns at this moment. Please wait for your turn.” Hence the capacity of the portal should be increased to five lakh submissions by tax payers, Mehadia demanded.

    The NVCC President further said that the biggest problem that traders are struggling with is the overloading of the GST portal, with most of them forced to file returns early morning or late night to avoid facing slow processing of details on the portal. The process of self-decontamination in the portal should be from 9 am to 9 pm.

    The Chamber Secretary Ramavatar Totla lamented that traders face problems of technological glitches in the GST portal. The department should provide the perfect system for uploading of correct data.

    The other members of NVCC delegation include Vice President Farookhbhai Akbani, Treasurer Sachin Puniyani, PRO Rajubhai Makhija, and CA Ritesh Mehta.

