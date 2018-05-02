Man duped of Rs 66 lakh in land deal

Nagpur: A middle-aged man was defrauded to the tune of Rs 66 lakh in a land deal.

The complainant, Hiren Piyush Pathak (44), resident of E/10, Laxmi Nagar, told Bajaj Nagar Police that the accused Rajesh Vijaysingh Rathod, resident of Plot No. 235, behind Gulwade Hall, Laxmi Nagar, sold a plot for Rs 66 lakh and took Rs 66 lakh from him between November 2015 and August 2016. However, the accused refused to do the registry of the said plot and usurped Hiren’s money.

Bajaj Nagar PSI Fulzele, based on Hiren Pathak’s complaint, booked the accused Rajesh Rathod under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.