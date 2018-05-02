Woman robbed of Rs 42,000 cash, jewellery in bus travel

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectivelly worth Rs 42,000/- of a woman bus passenger wee stolen by two unidentified woman, said Mankapur Police. According to police, Nirmala Ramrao Patil (69), a resident of Bada Indora, Nagpur, was travelling in a bus on Saturday.

The theft took place at 9.45 am when the bus was passing through Zingabai Takli. Two unidentified woman passengers stole Rs 2,000/- in cash and gold ornaments from the bag of Patil.

An offence under Sections 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Mankapur Police and search for the two unidentified woman thiefs have been launched.