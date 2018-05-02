Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 30th, 2020

    Woman robbed of Rs 42,000 cash, jewellery in bus travel

    Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectivelly worth Rs 42,000/- of a woman bus passenger wee stolen by two unidentified woman, said Mankapur Police. According to police, Nirmala Ramrao Patil (69), a resident of Bada Indora, Nagpur, was travelling in a bus on Saturday.

    The theft took place at 9.45 am when the bus was passing through Zingabai Takli. Two unidentified woman passengers stole Rs 2,000/- in cash and gold ornaments from the bag of Patil.

    An offence under Sections 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Mankapur Police and search for the two unidentified woman thiefs have been launched.

    Trending In Nagpur
    In Pic : Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab ) in Nagpur
    In Pic : Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab ) in Nagpur
    अमित राय को लीपापोती के लिए दिए २४ घंटे का नोटिस
    अमित राय को लीपापोती के लिए दिए २४ घंटे का नोटिस
    Woman robbed of Rs 42,000 cash, jewellery in bus travel
    Woman robbed of Rs 42,000 cash, jewellery in bus travel
    Confident about Adv. Wanjari’s victory – Praful Patel
    Confident about Adv. Wanjari’s victory – Praful Patel
    अॅड. वंजारींशी साधला युवाशक्‍तीने लाइव्‍ह संवाद
    अॅड. वंजारींशी साधला युवाशक्‍तीने लाइव्‍ह संवाद
    मानवतेच्या आणि विकासाच्या राजकारणाला प्राधान्य : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    मानवतेच्या आणि विकासाच्या राजकारणाला प्राधान्य : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    ना.गडकरी, ना.फडणवीस यांचे विकासकार्य संदीप जोशी पुढे नेतील
    ना.गडकरी, ना.फडणवीस यांचे विकासकार्य संदीप जोशी पुढे नेतील
    Video : पहले टक्कर मारी और बाद में ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बोनट पर एक किलोमीटर तक लेकर गए
    Video : पहले टक्कर मारी और बाद में ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बोनट पर एक किलोमीटर तक लेकर गए
    Adv. Wanjari’s Live dialogue with youths
    Adv. Wanjari’s Live dialogue with youths
    पूर्ती सिंचन समृध्दी कल्याणकारी संस्थेला जागतिक जलसंवर्धन पुरस्कार घोषित
    पूर्ती सिंचन समृध्दी कल्याणकारी संस्थेला जागतिक जलसंवर्धन पुरस्कार घोषित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145