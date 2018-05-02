MHT-CET results announced

Nagpur: The much-awaited results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET ) were declared in the wee hours of Sunday. As per the statistics provided by State Common Entrance Test Cell, maximum number of students excelled in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) Group while in both groups PCB and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) the maximum number of students scored 99 percentile.

The lowest number of students scored 100 percentile. In PCB 19 students scored 100 percentile, while in PCM 22 students scored 100 percentile. In PCB 2,182 students scored 99 percentile and 1,785 from PCM group scored 99 percentile. State Common Entrace Test Cell had conducted MHT-CET examination in October on different dates.

There were separate dates for the Physics Chemistry and Biology group and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics group. Despite pandemic the CET Cell conducted examinations in a proper manner and also declared result in time.

Because of non-declaration of MHT-CET results, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has not issued the notification for the admission process of engineering, pharmacy. Due to delay in issuance of DTE notification the Architecture course too suffered. It is assumed that DTE may come up with the notification and admission would begin soon.