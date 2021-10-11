Woman robbed of Rs 2.88 lakh booty while boarding bus at Mor Bhavan

Nagpur: A middle-aged woman, hailing from Amravati district, was robbed of gold ornaments and cash collectively valued at Rs 2.88 lakh while she was boarding a bus at Mor Bhavan Stop in the city on Sunday afternoon. Unidentified burglar filched her handbag and stole the valuables.

The victim, Ratnamala Manohar Kalkar (50), native of Chandur Railway Tehsil, District Amravati, came to Nagpur and was boarding a bus at Sitabuldi-based Mor Bhavan Stop for Amravati around 3 pm on Sunday. As she was boarding an ST bus, some unidentified miscreant stealthily filched her handbag and removed a small purse containing gold ornaments, two ATM cards of SBI and cash Rs 300. The burglar robbed Ratnamala of booty collectively worth Rs 2.88 lakh.

Sitabuldi PSI Kondiba Kejgar, based on Ratnamala’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.