Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI raids Ex-min house in Nagpur with arrest warrant against his son, daughter-in-law

Nagpur: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s house in Nagpur.

Seven officials of CBI approached Deshmukh’s resident with arrest warrant against his son Salil and daughter-in-law Riddhi Deshmukh. The probability of Salil and Riddhi’s arrest could not be ruled out, sources predict.

It is pertinent to mention that Deshmukh had to resign from his post as Maharashtra home minister after he was named in a Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket involving the Maharashtra Police.