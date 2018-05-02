Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A trip to Kalmeshwar turned out to be a costly affair for a 35-year-old Yogendra Nagar based woman, as by taking advantage of outrushed bus some anti-social elements robbed her of a purse comprising gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.22 lakh on May 29 this year.

Following the preliminary probe, the offence has been registered with Gittikhadan police as earlier the offence was registered with Kalmeshwar police station.

According to police, Suchitra Sanjay Zalake (35), a resident of Plot. No. 64, Yogendra Nagar, Gittikhadan had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Kalmeshwar on May 29. Done with the ceremony, Suchitra then boarded a star-bus to Gittikhadan at around 4 pm.

Owing to outrushed bus, during the journey Suchitra then kept her gold ornaments and cash Rs 2,000 in a purse and put it inside the bag. However, when Suchitra got off the bus in Gittikhadan she was taken aback by shock as the purse containing valuables was missing.

Gittikhadan police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.