Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 13th, 2019

Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder

Speaking as Chief Guest in the inaugural session of the Certificate Course on Concurrent Audit of Banks, hosted by the Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI, Ms. Renuka Wachasunder, Zonal Head of Saraswat Co-op Bank Ltd, Nagpur, expressed that a Bank’s Management looks upon Concurrent Auditors as the key stakeholders, as they perform the function prescribed by the management while doing the concurrent at the branches and thus help management in achieving their goals.

Ms. Renuka Wachasunder further stated that Concurrent audit as the name suggests is a parallel audit engagement of transactions of the bank wherein the auditors pick up areas based upon a predefined scope and the output of the engagement is very much useful to the bank branches in rectifying errors, mistakes and non adherence of management guidelines in the time bound manner. She said that because of timely report of the concurrent auditors the Bank management is able to take proper decision for the benefit of their customers and protect the interest of the stakeholders that is why it is the extended arms of the Bank management. She expressed satisfaction about the concurrent audit conducted by the chartered accountants in professional manner and also gave some tips and advice to over 70 delegates who were qualified Chartered Accountants registered at this course.

CA. Suren Duragkar, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI welcomed the Chief Guest and said that she is very dynamic and helpful Banker whose understanding the business parameters is excellence at par. He thanked Internal Audit Standard Board of ICAI, for entrusting the responsibility on the shoulder of Nagpur Branch to host this course. This Concurrent Audit Course is much more popular amongst members as it throws light upon various areas relevant to day to day banking. Further this course is made mandatory for getting empanelled as concurrent auditors of branches and in times to come the number of branches wherein concurrent audit will be required to be conducted will increase significantly providing a good opportunity to CA members to grow their practice.

CA. Abhijit Kelkar, Regional Council Member of WIRC of ICAI stated that CA members from various parts of Vidarbha have joined for this 6 days course which is exhaustive learning for the branch auditors as it helps them in understanding the key expectations of the management as well as makes the branch pro-active in coping up with various errors and non compliance on concurrent basis.

CA. Jiten Saglani, Treasurer of the Branch has coordinated the programme whereas Secretary CA. Saket Bagdia, proposed formal vote of thanks.

Prominently present on the occasion were Managing Committee Members of Nagpur Branch, CA. Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman, CA. Sanjay Agrawal (WICASA Chairman) & CA. Harish Rangwani, Executive member amongst others including Faculty Shri V. Somashekhar, Bangaluru.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Hindi News
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
Trending News
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Featured News
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
एन.बी.प्लांटेशन लिमिटेड कंपनी के संचालकों के खिलाफ तहसील पुलिस ने किया 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज
एन.बी.प्लांटेशन लिमिटेड कंपनी के संचालकों के खिलाफ तहसील पुलिस ने किया 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145