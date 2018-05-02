Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar

Nagpur: In an audacious act some unidentified burglars robbed a senior citizen’s house in a broad day light under Pratapnagar police. Shockingly, the entire crime was committed within hour when the complainant and his wife left for bank on Wednesday.

In his compliant Shivaji Babulal Suryawanshi (59), a resident of Saikrupa Apartments Flat No. 58, Sainath Nagar told Pratapnagar police that, on Wednesday accompanied by his wife he left for the Ramdaspeth based bank at 4.30 pm. However, when the duo got back home at around 5.15 pm, they were shocked to see their broken doors and valuables worth Rs 3.73 lakh kept in a wooden almirah missing.

Following the complaint lodged by Shivaji, Pratapnagar police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.