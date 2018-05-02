Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Nov 21st, 2019

Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A 39-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 12,000 near Rajapeth Bus-stop on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place under Hudkeshwar police station.

According to police sources, Vidya Sadanand Kopre (39), a resident of Flat No. 25, Govindprabhu Nagar was sweeping outside her house on Wednesday.

At around 2.30 pm some unidentified youth on Activa moped approached her and snatched away her gold mangalstura. Though Vidya raised an alarm, however the accused had managed to zoom away from the spot.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Maharashtra News
कल्याणी सरोदे ला नॅशनल इंडियन ग्लोरी अवार्ड २०१९ चा सन्मान
कल्याणी सरोदे ला नॅशनल इंडियन ग्लोरी अवार्ड २०१९ चा सन्मान
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
‘बेटी बचाओ’चा संदेश देणाऱ्या राज्यातील पहिल्या म्युरलचे लोकार्पण
Hindi News
जयप्रकाश नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से यात्री सेवा शुरु
जयप्रकाश नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से यात्री सेवा शुरु
महाराष्ट्र में दो दिन के अंदर होगा सरकार पर फैसला, उद्धव ठाकरे बनेंगे मुख्यमंत्री- संजय राउत
महाराष्ट्र में दो दिन के अंदर होगा सरकार पर फैसला, उद्धव ठाकरे बनेंगे मुख्यमंत्री- संजय राउत
Trending News
Maha deal finalised; announcement likely on Fri
Maha deal finalised; announcement likely on Fri
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Featured News
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Trending In Nagpur
Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide in Sonegoan
Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide in Sonegoan
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
जयप्रकाश नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से यात्री सेवा शुरु
जयप्रकाश नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से यात्री सेवा शुरु
महाराष्ट्र में दो दिन के अंदर होगा सरकार पर फैसला, उद्धव ठाकरे बनेंगे मुख्यमंत्री- संजय राउत
महाराष्ट्र में दो दिन के अंदर होगा सरकार पर फैसला, उद्धव ठाकरे बनेंगे मुख्यमंत्री- संजय राउत
स्वच्छ अभियान की खुल रही पोल, शहर में जगह जगह पर फैला है कचरा
स्वच्छ अभियान की खुल रही पोल, शहर में जगह जगह पर फैला है कचरा
न्यू अपोस्टोलिक इंग्लिश हाई स्कूल के संचालक के विरोध में पॉस्को गुन्हा दाख़िल हो :शाहिद शरीफ़
न्यू अपोस्टोलिक इंग्लिश हाई स्कूल के संचालक के विरोध में पॉस्को गुन्हा दाख़िल हो :शाहिद शरीफ़
क्या एनसीपी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री पद साझा करेगी शिवसेना?
क्या एनसीपी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री पद साझा करेगी शिवसेना?
Experience the future of Agriculture at Agro-vision
Experience the future of Agriculture at Agro-vision
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
भारतीय कृषी के भविष्य का अनुभव, अ‍ॅग्रो व्हिजन में
NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort
NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan at Madhuban Village Farm & Resort
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145