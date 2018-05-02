Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A 39-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 12,000 near Rajapeth Bus-stop on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place under Hudkeshwar police station.

According to police sources, Vidya Sadanand Kopre (39), a resident of Flat No. 25, Govindprabhu Nagar was sweeping outside her house on Wednesday.

At around 2.30 pm some unidentified youth on Activa moped approached her and snatched away her gold mangalstura. Though Vidya raised an alarm, however the accused had managed to zoom away from the spot.