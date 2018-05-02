Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Nov 21st, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

SC to hear plea on deportation of Rohingyas

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear after four weeks a PIL seeking identification and deportation of all illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that the illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants “were taking away bread and butter of citizens here”.

“List it (PIL) for hearing after four weeks,” the bench, which also included justices Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant, said. In his plea, Upadhyay has favoured the Centre’s stand to identify and deport to Myanmar around 40,000 illegal Rohingya Muslims staying in India. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and the state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators.

“The large-scale illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but have seriously impaired the security and national integration, particularly in the present circumstances,” the plea stated. PTI

