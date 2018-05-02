Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide in Sonegoan

Nagpur: Sonegoan police have arrested a 37-year-old man allegedly for abetting his wife’s suicide. Priya alias Avni Deshmukh (32) had committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on November 14, 2019. Cops have arrested accused husband Chudaman alias Roshan Deshmukh for harassing Priya for dowry and provoking her to commit suicide.

Earlier cops had registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to fore that continuous harassment forced the deceased to take the extreme step.

According to police sources, Priya would face constant harassment over dowry at the hands of accused Roshan. Roshan would regularly beat up Priya seeking money from her parents. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, Priya took the drastic step.