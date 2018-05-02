Woman raped on pretext of marriage promise in Sadar

Nagpur: Sadar police have booked a 26-year-old man from Mominpura for sexually exploiting a 25-year-old woman between year 2017 and March, 2021 on the pretext of marriage promise.

Cops have booked the accused identified as Parvez Firoz Khan (26), a resident of Dobi Area, Mominpura under Sections 376,376(2) (N), 323, 506 of the IPC in this connection.

According to the police sources, the duo met back in 2017 and developed a love affair. In the meantime, Parvez expressed her sexual desire towards the 25-year-old victim. As Parvez had promised to tie a nuptial knot with her, the survivor gave her consent.

Thereafter, the accused Parvez started sexually exploiting her on a regular basis. The filthy act continued till July this year. Until the survivor insisted Parvez marry her, however, this has irked him.

Following which he started avoiding her calls and texts. Sensing something amiss, the survivor approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint.