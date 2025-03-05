Woman property dealer among 16 booked for abetting land developer’s suicide in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Mankapur Police in Nagpur have registered a case against 16 people, including a woman property dealer, for abetting the suicide of a land developer.

The deceased, Shravan Natthu Satpute (50), a resident of Bharatwada, ended his life by consuming poison on December 16, 2024.

According to police, Shravan was the director of Shikhar Land Developers and had invested in land deals with some of the accused. However, financial disputes and continuous harassment pushed him into stress which resulted in the extreme step.

The police have booked 16 people, including property dealers and criminals. The accused include Akhtar Bano of Citylight Realty Group, Vijeta Tiwari of Aasra Real Estate, Sadiq Sheikh, Pratik Balpande, Rahul Hiraman Tiwari, and Mahendra Rambhau Kuralkar, a notorious criminal. Others involved are Aman Rahim Khan, his wife, sister, and nephew, as well as Mithun Babarao Mendhe, Lokesh Jain, Nilesh Kale, Pushpa Kale, Chetan Kale, and Anil Kamble.

The police said that Shravan had bought land in partnership with Akhtar Bano, Vijeta Tiwari, and Aman Khan. The three sold plots without his consent and refused to pay his share. Shravan was supposed to receive Rs 1.68 crore from Akhtar Bano, Rs 1.25 crore from Vijeta Tiwari, Rs 25 lakh from Sadiq and Pratik, and Rs 28.50 lakh from Rahul, but they never returned the money. Due to this financial crisis, Shravan borrowed money from some of the accused.

While his debtors refused to pay him, his creditors continuously pressured him for repayment. Even after paying 10 times the loan amount as interest, the creditors did not stop harassing him. As the financial pressure grew, Shravan faced constant harassment. Criminal Mahendra Kuralkar and his associates came to his house and physically assaulted him. They insulted him in front of his family and frequently visited at odd hours to threaten him. The accused forced him to sell his car, motorcycle and even his house. They continued to threaten the family and even suggested selling Shravan’s kidney to recover money.

The continuous mental and physical harassment left Shravan in deep distress. Unable to bear the pressure, Shravan wrote a suicide note and later consumed poison at Shakeel Layout. His family discovered him and rushed him to a hospital, but he could not be saved. Following the suicide note and his brother Anil Satpute’s statement, Mankapur police have registered a case against all 16 accused.