Summer knocks Nagpur door with 37.6°C on Mar 4, highest temp of 2025 so far

Nagpur: At 37.6 degrees Celsius, Nagpur witnessed the hottest day of 2025 so far on Tuesday, March 4. The temperature on Tuesday was 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal which caused discomfort for many who came directly to sun exposure.

The extreme weather conditions were also observed all over Vidarbha on Tuesday as Chandrapur was the hottest place in Vidarbha and second hottest in Maharashtra with 39.0 degrees Celsius. With 39.4 degrees Celsius, Solapur was the hottest in the State. Despite the highest maximum temperature in Vidarbha, Chandrapur witnessed the temperature just 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal. Akola witnessed the second highest maximum temperature on Tuesday with 38.5 degrees Celsius followed by Bramhapuri (38.2 degrees Celsius).

City hospitals gear up with Heat Action Plan

With the mercury expected to soar beyond 40°C in the coming weeks, the city’s three major government hospitals — GMCH, IGGMCH, and AIIMS Nagpur — have rolled out a heat action plan.

Dean of IGGMCH, Dr Ravi Chavan, said a dedicated heat ward with 10 beds has been set up to handle cases of sunstroke and other heat-induced illnesses. “The infrastructure is in place to manage Vidarbha’s heat conditions. We expect a rise in heatstroke cases later this month. Air coolers will be installed in all wards to ensure patient comfort,” he said.

At GMCH, medical superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande said an extensive plan has been chalked out to combat the heat crisis. “Over 800 air coolers will be installed across the hospital. The OPDs, Trauma Care Center, and general wards will all be equipped to handle heat stroke cases,” he said. A 10-bed heat ward has been designated, stocked with all necessary medicines, and a 24×7 alert team of doctors will be available. “Each ward will have 3 to 4 air coolers to keep the temperature under control,” he added.

AIIMS Nagpur authorities have also confirmed their readiness to tackle heat-related ailments, ensuring necessary facilities and rapid response teams for affected patients. With the mercury climbing rapidly, early precautions and hospital preparedness will play a crucial role in managing heat-related health issues in Nagpur and Vidarbha.