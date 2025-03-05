Maha Govt’s green signal to Nag River Project after two-decade wait

Advertisement



Nagpur: The long-pending Nag River Beautification Project in Nagpur has finally kicked off after a two-decade wait. The Maharashtra Government issued an implementation order on March 3, paving the way for the project’s execution, according to sources.

Notably, the Central Government approved the project in March 2023, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the financial partner, conducted a workshop in February to outline the funding structure.

Project scope and sewerage network overhaul

With an estimated cost of ₹1,927 crore, the project involves laying a 2,000-km-long sewerage network that will divert sewage from the Nag and Pili Rivers’ riverbeds through an interceptor system into a mainline. This interceptor will be linked to the city’s internal sewerage network.

The project is divided into five packages, with separate drawings and designs prepared for each phase. After finalizing the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), JICA will initiate the tendering process.

Key components of the Nag River Project

Apart from the sewerage network overhaul, the project also aims to upgrade pumping stations and construct a new 92 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

• Sewerage network coverage: 1,31,861 households will be connected to the sewerage system.

• Project management consultancy (PMC): Already appointed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), with expenses covered by the Central Government.

Nag River at a glance

• Total length: 68 km

• Length within Nagpur city: 15.68 km

• STP development: Three new 92 MLD STPs and two STPs upgraded to 10 MLD capacity.

• Infrastructure improvements: 107 manhole diversions and 48.78 km of interceptor sewer lines.

The Nag River originates from the Ambazari Lake, and this project aims to restore its ecological balance while addressing sewage and pollution issues in the city.