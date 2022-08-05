Woman pharmacist robbed of gold chain in Nandanvan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A woman pharmacist was robbed of her gold chain by a goon who posed as a customer in Nandanvan police area on Thursday night.

A resident of Plot No. 61A, Diamond Nagar, Nandanvan, Seema Sushil Tongse (44), in her complaint to police said that she was present in her pharmacy at Mire Layout, opposite Indrayani Handloom, Umred Road, around 8.45 pm on Thursday.

During the same time, an unidentified goon came to the shop and asked for cough syrup. As Seema came to the counter to deliver the cough syrup, the miscreant snatched her gold chain worth Rs 17,000 and fled the spot even before she could raise an alarm.

Nandanvan PSI Tidke has registered a case under Section 392 of the IPC and is searching for the accused chain snatcher.

