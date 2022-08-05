Youth commits thefts for lavish lifestyle, arrested in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 21-year-old man, who allegedly committed thefts and house break-ins to fund his lavish lifestyle, was arrested on Thursday in Nagpur, according to police.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Mahulkar, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar. A house-breaking team of Deputy Police Commissioner Noorul Hasan and Cyber Cell of Nagpur City Police including PSI Avinash Karad and constables Deepak Karekar, Kunal Uike among others cracked a laptop theft reported on July 21 in Dattatray Nagar.

The police team zeroed in on Mahulkar who said during interrogation that he had been committing thefts to fund his grand lifestyle. Mahulkar hails from a poor family living in a rented house in Ayodhya Nagar. The 21-year-old possesses a mobile phone worth Rs 1 lakh, while his slippers cost around Rs 3,000.

He also confessed to having stolen a two-wheeler from Bajaj Nagar and a bicycle worth Rs 35,000 from Ambazari.

Claiming to be a national-level badminton player, commerce graduate Mahulkar told the police that he was working as a coach in a badminton academy in Rajasthan and was earning Rs 35,000 per month. Cops added, “He also claimed to have won a gold medal at Khasdar Mahotsav.”

