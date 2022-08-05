Visually Impaired Women tie rakhis to Governor Koshyari

Advertisement

A group of visually impaired women from National Association for the Blind tied rakhis to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Friday (5 Aug). The Governor applauded NAB for its work of empowering women through employable skills and presented rakhi gifts to women.

President of NAB Hemant Takle, Honorary Secretary Pooja Oberoi and divyang women entrepreneurs were present.

