Woman nabbed in midnight raid for possessing MD drugs in Nagpur’s Jaripatka

Nagpur: In a swift late-night action, Jaripatka Police arrested a 45-year-old woman from Lumbini Nagar, Nagpur, for illegally possessing a significant quantity of MD (Mephedrone) powder, allegedly meant for sale.

The operation unfolded around 11:30 pm on Thursday, June 5, when officers on routine patrol received a confidential tip-off about a drug stash at the residence of one Anil Gajbhiye. Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and found Priti Anil Gajbhiye at home.

A thorough search of the premises—conducted in the presence of panch witnesses—led to the discovery of 44.93 grams of MD powder concealed in a kitchen container, packed inside a zip-lock pouch. Upon interrogation, Priti reportedly admitted that the drugs were intended for sale to earn illicit profits.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 8(c) and 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She was immediately taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway to trace the supply chain and possible buyers.

The successful crackdown was executed under the supervision of DCP Niketan Kadam and ACP Satyawan Bandiwar. The team comprised PI Arun Kshirsagar, PSI Shashikant Tayade, and constables Pankaj Thakur, Tarang Sharma, Pramod, Mangesh, Rahul Chouhan, and Namisha, whose coordinated efforts led to the timely arrest.

Police have reiterated their commitment to uprooting the drug menace and have urged citizens to come forward with information about such illegal activities in their neighbourhoods.

