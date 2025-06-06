Art of Living Summer Camp Hosts Hands-On Science Activity with My Science Lab & HER(Hygiene Education To Rural) Foundation

Advertisement



Nagpur, – In an inspiring fusion of wellness and education, The Art of Living Vidarbha Ashram, in collaboration with My Science Lab and HER (Hygiene Education To Rural) Foundation, conducted an engaging Science Activity Session on World Environment Day as part of its Residential Summer Camp led by Sheetal S. Mahajan. The camp caters to children and teens aged 8–18, aiming for holistic development.

The session introduced young participants to the wonders of science through hands-on experiments, fun games, and live demonstrations, guided by educators from My Science Lab. Topics like sustainability, nature-friendly experiments, and scientific thinking were explored in a playful yet educational format.

HER (Hygiene Education To Rural) Foundation played a key role in outreach and inclusivity, bringing in students from diverse backgrounds and spreading awareness about the importance of scientific education.

“Our aim is to ignite curiosity and confidence among children, especially girls, through accessible science learning,” said Bhumita Nikhilesh Sawarkar, Director, HER(Hygiene Education To Rural) Foundation . “Science education is not just for classrooms; it must be lived, experienced, and enjoyed.”

Adding to this, Kirti Balpande, Director of My Science Lab , said, “We believe in making science fun, approachable, and rooted in everyday life. Events like these help children connect learning with the world around them.”

The Art of Living Summer Camp also includes yoga, meditation, outdoor activities, and value education, all in a gadget-free environment that nurtures creativity and well-being.

